Celebrating Oktoberfest with flair

Minster American Legion Post 387 member Orville Borgert, of Sidney, prepares to raise the Village of Minster flag at the opening ceremony for Minster Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Minster American Legion Post 387 member Orville Borgert, of Sidney, prepares to raise the village of Minster flag at the opening ceremony for Minster Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Minster Oktoberfest 2nd Vice President Tim Jay, of Minster, talks about the passing of past Minster Oktoberfest President Rolly Hausfeld. Jay held a moment of silence for Hausfeld during opening ceremonies on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Brothers Randy Hausfeld, left, and Ric Hausfeld, both of Minster, wear matching yellow beer tray relay shirts at Minster Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Some of the past Minster Oktoberfest buttons, including the first, on the hat of Randy Hausfeld, of Minster, at Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 2.

2021 Little Miss Oktoberfest, Hannah Heckman, left, 6, stands with 2021 Miss Oktoberfest Ava Grieshop, 17, both of Minster, at Minster Oktoberfest on Sunday, Oct. 3. Hannah is the daughter of Dave and Annie Heckman. Ava is the daughter of Karla and Dave Grieshop.

Claire Heckman, front, of rural Minster, pushes the oxygen tank of her grandpa, Dave Durbin, of Minster, at Minster Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 2. Claire is the daughter of Ann and Dave Heckman.

Jeff Blanke, of Minster, competes in the beer tray relays as rain begins to fall at Minster Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 2. Blanke was a member of the relay team “West Lake Village.”

Ruby Rauh, left, 2, of Fort Recovery, reaches for some candy while her family friend Vivian Marchal, 10, of Minster, snatches her out of the road during the Minster Oktoberfest Parade on Sunday, Oct. 3. Ruby is the daughter of Tyler and Jennalee Rauh. Vivian is the daughter of Katie Albers and Scott Marchal.

James Foster, of Dayton, pauses from a meal at Minster Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 2. Foster has been attending Minster Oktoberfest for over 30 years.

Karen McGarvey, right, of Fort Mill, S.C., takes a cell phone photo of a toast with Jim and Eileen Roth, of Rochester, N.Y., at Minster Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 3.