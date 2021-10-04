Downtown Ghost Tour dates set

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historical Society has announced the 14th Annual Downtown Ghost Tour on Wednesday, Oct. 13, and Thursday, Oct. 14, this year. Join the presenters as you hear stories of the lives of interesting characters from Sidney’s history.

Did you know of the attempted kidnapping of a bank employee or the mysterious death of a World War I soldier? Picture a dark car rolling past the open door of a factory where a package containing dynamite was tossed inside. Meet our Mother of the year from Sidney. Join us for a last tribute to Sidney’s famed Police Chief.

As participants gather in person this year it will be a time to stroll around the beautiful downtown and enjoy the company of others. Revitalization projects are going on all over the city and the Shelby County Historical Society has made progress with their own revitalization project in the form of a Learning and Innovation Center. The first stop will be a peek inside to see the latest updates.

Tickets are available at the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., Sidney. Society members are $12, non-members $10, and students K-12 are $8. For more information contact the historical society at 937-498-1653.