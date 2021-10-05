Our Creative Market cuts ribbon

Cheri Dalton, left, of Sidney, takes a receipt from Amber Leopold, 12, as Amber’s mom, Kim Leopold and friend, Elaina Brandewie, 12, all of McCartyville, watch inside Our Creative Market Place located at 310 W. Main Street, Anna. All four were attending the Tuesday, Oct. 5 Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony for the gift store owned by Kim Leopold. The new business sells a range of items including household decorations, fashion accessories for women and children and some toys. There is also a work space people can rent for parties and other occasions. Our Creative Market Place also hold creative classes where guests can make their own gifts.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News