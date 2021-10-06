Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Bill Light will be hosting a wildlife photography workshop at Dake County Parks from 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 4. Cost to attend is $10 and participants are asked to bring notebooks and pencils for notetaking. For more information about this workshop and to register visit www.darkecountyparks.org or call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165.

• The Sports Collectibles Show will be held Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 17 from noon to 6 p.m. at Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St. in Piqua. The show will feature nearly 50 tables blanketing the mall with dealers showcasing sports cards, collectibles, memorabilia, comic books, and additional sports themed items for the NFL, MLB, Ohio State and many more. Admission is free. For any questions regarding this show, or to reserve a table call 937-773-0950.

• A.B. Graham Memorial Center will host a pulled pork dinner and bingo on Saturday, Oct. 16 beginning at 5 p.m. Dinner includes a pulled pork sandwich, two sides, dessert, and a drink. Tickets cost $8 per adult and $4 per child 12 years old and younger. Carry out is available. Bingo will being at 7 p.m. and cost is $15 for 12 games. The Memorial Center is located at 8025 E. St. Rt. 36, Conover. For more information contact 937-368-3700 or visit abgraham.org.

• The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will hold their First Annual “Cruisin With The Vets” on Saturday, Oct. 16 from noon to 5 p.m. and is open to all vehicle classes. Registration is $10 and includes admission to the Veterans Museum. Call 937-214-0438 to reserve a spot. The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is located at 2245 S. County Rd. 25A, Troy. For more information, visit www.miamivalleyveteransmusuem.org or e-mail mvvminfo@gmail.com.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Homeschool Nature Club will be held Oct. 20 with sessions from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Homeschool Nature Club is geared toward children ages 5 to 11 and offers hands-on fun and educational lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee for these programs is $3 for BNC Members and $6 for non-members per class. State health and safety guidelines for COVID-19 will be observed. All participants are required to wear a face mask. To pre-register, call 937-698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com and wait for an email confirmation. Those who pre-register will have three days to mail a check or drop off payment in the new outdoor dropbox. If payment is not received within three days, the spot will open for another child. Final deadline to register and pay is the Monday before class.

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

• The Knights of Columbus, Sidney Chapter, will be hosting a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1300 N. Fourth Ave., Sidney. Cost is $8 for carry-out and $5 for children 11 and under. Dine-in is unavailable at this time.