SIDNEY — The Senior Center Singers Choir will hold a concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Freda Maxson, choir director and Sharon Geissler, choir pianist will be leading the choir, with over 30 members, as they preform songs from a variety of genres that will be sure to delight everyone.

The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is located at 304 S. West Ave. and the doors will be open at 2:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be available. This event is free and open to the public.