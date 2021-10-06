Historic Sidney Theatre gets haunted for October

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre will host a haunted theatre experience through the month of October.

The tour begins with a family-friendly leg appropriate for participants ages 8 and older, and the second part of the tour is for participants ages 16 and older. Participants have the option to leave the tour after the first part, or continue to the second. Tickets are $15 per adult and $10 per student with I.D. All tickets to Historic Sidney Theatre events will require a $5 fee when purchased over the phone, in person, or at the door.

The tours will be held on the following dates:

• Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 7 to 9 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 14, from 7 to 9 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 15, from 7 to 10 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 16, from 7 to 10 p.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 7 to 9 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 21, from 7 to 9 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 9 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit https://sidneytheatre.org/events/haunted-house. To volunteer as an actor for the haunted theatre, visit https://sidneytheatre.regfox.com/haunted-theatre-volunteers.