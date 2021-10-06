Bicycle drive underway

SIDNEY — Mark’s Toys for Tots Bike Drive for 2021 is officially underway in Shelby County.

Organizer Mark Reedy announced Tuesday that the event is coming back to Shelby County to provide bicycles for children for Christmas. The first bike drive was held in 2014 and the last time it was in Shelby County was in 2018.

Since the beginning Reedy has been able to raise funds and donated bikes for more than 1,600 children in Miami, Shelby and Darke counties.

“Mark’s Bike Drive is a grassroots fundraising effort that has now been embraced by our local area and Miami and Darke counties,” said Reedy. “We have been blessed with awesome generosity. We look forward to working with the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program in conjunction with the Sidney-Shelby County Salvation Army again this year.”

Fundraising efforts are underway until Nov. 24. A donation of $90 will cover the cost of the purchase of a new bike.

Donations may be made online at www.MarksBikeDrive.org or by check payable to Mark’s Bike Drive, 429 N. Main St., Piqua, OH 45356.

Mark’s Bike Drive is a 501c3 organization and donations are tax deductible.

For more information or to get involved, call 937-778-1353.