Senior Center hosts women’s health event Thursday, Oct. 14

SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will be hosting a women’s health event Thursday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Wilson Health will be at the Senior Center to provide information about women’s health with representatives on site to discuss Heart and Vascular health and Diabetes education.

There will be staff to answer questions regarding mammograms, their newer technology recently installed last year and the importance of getting a mammogram yearly. Appointments can be made while attending the event.

One of their OBGYN doctors will also be available to help answer questions and provide information.

This event is open to the public and is at no cost, and pre-registration is not required.

The Senior Center is located at 304 S. West Ave., Sidney.