SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will hold a fall fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22.

Items varying from arts and crafts to odds and ends and more will be available, and there will be a book sale and a bake sale. The Lunch Café will be open and serving home-cooked food.

All proceeds will go to the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County.