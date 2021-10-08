Active COVID cases climb to 692

SIDNEY — There are currently 692 active COVID cases in Shelby County — which is up from the 667 active cases reported last week.

There are 5,510 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In total, Shelby County has reported 6,202 cases of COVID-19 with 219 hospitalizations and 107 deaths during the pandemic.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 1,452,096 total cases of COVID-19, with 74,943 hospitalizations, 9,636 intensive care admissions and 22,490 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 16,396 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 33.74% of the population and up 159 people since last week. Statewide, 6,351,910 people have been vaccinated, which is 54.34% of the population. All Ohioans 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

In Auglaize County, a total of 85 new cases were reported from Oct. 5 to 7. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Auglaize County has reported 6,322 total cases with 366 hospitalizations and 69 deaths.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh

