Arielle Blackford, 3, marvels at the picture book posted along a walking trail near the Geib Pavillion at Tawawa Park on Wednesday, Oct. 6 morning while her mother, Susan Blackford, both of Sidney, reads the caption. Arielle’s father is Kent Blackford. The walk was made by the Shelby County Libraries in conjunction with the City of Sidney Parks and Recreation Department.

Parents and kids alike enjoy walking along the 1st Story Book Trail activity near the Geib Pavillion at Tawawa Park Wednesday, Oct. 6. The Story Book Walk event is planned to be held four times a year in conjunction with the coming of each new season.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_5100.jpg Parents and kids alike enjoy walking along the 1st Story Book Trail activity near the Geib Pavillion at Tawawa Park Wednesday, Oct. 6. The Story Book Walk event is planned to be held four times a year in conjunction with the coming of each new season. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_5114.jpg Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Arielle Blackford, 3, marvels at the picture book posted along a walking trail near the Geib Pavillion at Tawawa Park on Wednesday, Oct. 6 morning while her mother, Susan Blackford, both of Sidney, reads the caption. Arielle’s father is Kent Blackford. The walk was made by the Shelby County Libraries in conjunction with the City of Sidney Parks and Recreation Department.