School days memories

The Sidney High School class of 1951alumni Edna Laws, left, and Tom Curtner, both of Sidney, read a funny poem written by Eldon G. Fogt, who they graduated with. The Sidney High School graduates were attending their class reunion at the Sidney Veterans’s Center on Thursday, Oct. 7. Seven class members were able to make it. The old Sidney High School has been torn down but the class of 1951 managed to salvage the plaque they had donated to the school. The small plaque reads “Memorial SHS Class of 1951” it had been installed in concrete at the base of the school flag pole. An old 1951 class yearbook was also brought to the reunion. A friendly looking yellow jacket with a smile is depicted flying on the cover of the yellow colored yearbook.

