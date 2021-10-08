$1 million bail set for man accused of shooting officer

SIDNEY — A $1 million bond was set for Brandon Steele, the man accused of shooting a Sidney Police officer, during his appearance on two felonious assault charges in the Sidney Municipal Court, Friday morning, Oct. 8.

Sidney Police sought help from the public to find Steele, 34, who is accused of shooting Sidney Sgt. Tim Kennedy Wednesday night, Oct. 6, when officers attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant.

Police warned the public Steele was considered armed and dangerous, and so as a precaution, Sidney public and private schools closed on Thursday, as he remained at large at the beginning of the school day.

According to a press release from Chief Will Balling, on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, police received information on the whereabouts of Steele. The Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team (TRT) was activated and surrounded the residence where he was believed to be. TRT and hostage negotiators were able to contact Steele, and he surrendered peacefully.

Steele was taken into custody when he surrendered after at least an hour-long standoff with the TRT Thursday afternoon, downtown Sidney. He emerged from a residence on South West Avenue after being exposed to tear gas.

Steele is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail on the $1,000,091 bond set by Judge Gary Carter.

Steele’s preliminary hearing is set for Monday, Oct. 18 at 10:15 a.m. in the Sidney Municipal Court.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

