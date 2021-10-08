Botkins golf wins first district game

The Botkins High School boys golf team is greeted by fans as it arrives back in Botkins after winning the school’s first ever district golf title on Thursday, Oct. 8. The team competed at the Beavercreek Golf Course against 12 other schools in Division III. Botkins freshman Ross Dietz took home the first place individual trophy from the match. The Trojans will move on to the state match next at the Ohio State University Scarlet Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17. The bus was escorted into town by police and a firetruck.

