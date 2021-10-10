The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a four vehicle crash on the 15000 block of Botkins Road just east of Botkins early on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 10. There were only minor injuries. The Botkins Police and fire department also responded.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News