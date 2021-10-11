POWER invests in local community

SIDNEY — POWER, the Shelby County United Way Women’s Initiative group, is fulfilling their mission to make a positive impact in the lives of children and families in Shelby County. Since 2014, POWER has allocated over $99,000 back into the community through fund raisers and membership dues. Established in 2013 with just 23 charter members they have now grown to 120 members who are standing up and taking action to address the needs of children and their families in our community.

POWER accepted applications for annual grants up to $2,000 in July of this year. The grant monies are earmarked for projects that fulfill POWER’s mission to help provide programs and assistance to initiatives that benefit children and families in Shelby County. Eighteen POWER grants were allocated totaling $25,000 to 501c3 agencies or government entities:

• Sidney City Schools Latchkey – healthy snacks and activity supplies

• Council on Rural Service Programs Inc. (CORS) – three new laptops for staff

• Jackson Center FCCLA – yearly programming expenses for TGIF, Veteran’s, PAWS, First responders

• Emerson Primary School – flexible seating, tables and centers for library

• Northwood grades 3 and 4 MD classroom – stem materials for math and science

• Sidney Cooperative Nursery School- in classroom field trips with extension activities and stem activities

• Sidney Dance Company – to purchase backdrops

• Emerson Primary School – 150 Re-Write boards for the five second- grade classes

• Elizabeth’s New Life Center – incentive items for the “Earn While you Learn Program”

• Emerson Primary School – books for second grade students to receive one each month

• Russia Local Schools – guest motivational speakers and welcome back T-shirts

• Fairlawn Local Schools – touch screen chrome books with hot spots for special need students

• Wilson Health Foundation – fitbits for the children’s obesity challenge program

• Emerson Primary School – books for each second grade students during the school year

• Midwest Regional ESC – two computer programs: Core5 for k-5 andPowerup for 6-12

• Sidney High School grade 10 – books and incentives for 10-minute reading program

• Morgan’s Place Cemetery – integration of gravesite mapping system, cemsites, into website

• Shelby County Libraries – Imagination Library

POWER Associate Amy West said, “We are excited to bring back our kindergarten tutoring program this year. We are placing volunteers into kindergarten classrooms at Longfellow and Emerson and slots are still available Monday through Thursday 9-10 a.m.”

Call the United way office at 937-492-2101. POWER members have the opportunity to volunteer, attend events, or simply make a financial contribution. Anyone interested in joining POWER may contact Amy at the Shelby County United Way office at 937.492.2101, email Amy at awest@shelbycountyunitedway.org, or go to www.Power4Women.org/JoinUs Additional information on POWER, and the impact they are having in the community can be found on their website at Power4Women.org.

The Shelby County United Way is a local 501c3 non-profit organization that has earned the highest rating from Charity Navigator eight out of the past nine years. Monies raised in the annual campaign are invested locally under the leadership and direction of the local volunteer Board of Directors and Community Allocation volunteers. Through the fourth week of the campaign, the campaign total is $273,000. Donors can make payroll contributions with participating employers or make a one time or reoccurring donation by visiting www.shelbycountyunitedway.org or text SHELBY to 40403. Checks can be made payable to Shelby County United Way and mailed to P.O. Box 751, Sidney.