SIDNEY — An incorrect date for the upcoming, rescheduled Sidney Lodging Tax Committee was printed in the Thursday, Oct. 7, edition of the Sidney Daily News. The Lodging Tax Committee will hold the rescheduled meeting will be on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The original meeting was set for Tuesday, Oct. 5, but was rescheduled due to a lack of a quorum.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider 2022 lodging tax funding requests.