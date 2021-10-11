Parade of Homes set for Oct. 23-24

SIDNEY — The Western Ohio Home Builders Association’s annual Parade of Homes will be returning Oct. 23 to 24 as it showcases homes in Miami and Shelby counties.

There will be 13 homes available for in-person tours between noon and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, and on Sunday, Oct. 24, as well as additional homes that people can tour virtually online.

The Western Ohio Home Builders Association has been holding its Parade of Homes since 2006, allowing local builders to showcase newly constructed homes. This year, they have six different builders showing homes.

“It’s a scattered site tour of homes, so it’s a driving tour,” Executive Director Donna Cook said. “This is all scattered throughout the northern Miami Valley.”

New this year is the Western Ohio Home Builders Association’s virtual platform at poh.westernohiohba.com that will allow people to tour an additional six homes online. The platform is expected to go live approximately a week before the show opens.

“Something new this year that we’re also doing is we’re also going to feature some remodel projects,” Cook said. “We’re pretty excited to be able to showcase not only our builder members, but some of our remodeler members.” The additional remodelers will be showcased on the virtual platform.

The reasoning behind adding a virtual platform to this fall’s Parade of Homes was two-fold, Cook said. They wanted to give people a way to view homes virtually if they wanted to continue to social distance due to the pandemic, and they also wanted to provide a digital presence.

“We knew we needed to step into the virtual stage,” Cook said.

For the 13 live homes that people can tour in-person, each of them will be staffed by the builders who constructed the homes. Some of the homes are models, while other are for sale or pre-sold, Cook said. Visitors will be able to get that information from the builders during the Parade of Homes.

Cook said the Parade of Homes allows people to connect with builders if they are looking for a new home, but the event can also provide local residents with new design ideas if they are looking to remodel their home. The Parade of Homes can also inspire ideas for landscaping and outdoor spaces.

“It’s much different than our home show,” Cook said. “At our home show, you meet with a vendor. But at a Parade of Homes, you can actually see a product or a service that’s actually been implemented and put into use.”

The 2021 Parade of Homes is being presented by Minster Bank.

“We couldn’t do this without their support,” Cook said. She added they receive support from many sponsors, saying, “We count on all their support, and we’re very grateful to all of sponsors and the builders.”

The 13 homes that can be toured live between noon and 4 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 24 include:

• 518 Flagstone Way, Tipp City. This is a Denlinger & Sons Builders Inc. home, sponsored by Minster Bank.

• 519 Flagstone Way, Tipp City. This is a Denlinger & Sons Builders Inc. home, sponsored by 84 Lumber.

• 810 Pebble Place, Tipp City. This is Denlinger & Sons Builders Inc. home, sponsored by GNB Troy Banking Center.

• 812 Pebble Place, Tipp City. This is a Stonefield Custom Home, sponsored by Greenville Federal.

• 1239 Cole Harbor Dr., Troy. This is a Harlow Builders Inc. home, sponsored by Minster Bank.

• 607 W. Bentley Circle, Troy. This is a Harlow Builders Inc. home, sponsored by GNB Troy Banking Center.

• 1249 E. Bentley Circle, Troy. This is a Harlow Builders Inc. home, sponsored by Minster Bank.

• 8937 U.S. Route 36, Covington. This is a D&S Construction home, sponsored by Minster Bank.

• 3444 Ottawa Circle, Piqua. This is an Indian Ridge home, sponsored by Kettering Health.

• 3496 Ottawa Circle, Piqua. This is an Indian Ridge home, sponsored by Greenville Federal.

• 3063 Summer Field Trail, Sidney. This is a D&S Construction home, sponsored by Minster Bank.

• 9700 Sidney Freyburg Road, Sidney. This is a D&S Construction home, sponsored by Minster Bank.

• 17100 Wenger Road,, Botkins. This is an Eisenhardt Home, sponsored by Peoples Federal.

Additional sponsors include CP Poeppelman Inc.; Ernst Concrete; Koenig Equipment Inc.; and NCF Savings Bank.

The Western Ohio Home Builders Association may limit the number of people in the homes at a time to allow for social distancing. Face masks are not required.

For directions, a full map, or more information, visit westernohiohba.com.

Community invited to tour new homes