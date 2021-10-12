125 Years

October 12, 1896

In an executive session last night, council instructed the solicitor to draw up an ordinance condemning enough property along the west side of West Lane avenue (Oak street), running from Michigan street to the Big Four railroad to make the street requisite 20 feet width throughout.

——-

Another case of diphtheria has been reported in the city. It is in the Fourth Ward.

——-

Dr. S.G. Goode went to Cincinnati this morning to bring home Allen W. Hobby, of Port Jefferson. Hobby has been attending the Medical college in Cincinnati and was taken down with typhoid fever and it was deemed advisable to bring him home.

100 Years

October 12, 1921

Two Sidney High school vocational agriculture students were among the prize winners in the Ohio State Fair stock judging contest. Orville Eisenhut won the second prize of $7 in the beef cattle class, and Orville Miller was 15th in the same class, winning $1. There were 130 boys competing.

——-

A large number of Sidney ambitious men registered last night at the high school for courses along the lines in which they are interested. Thirty men enrolled in the automobile course which completes the enrollment for that class. Additional courses are being offered in shop mathematics, mechanical and sheet metal drafting. It is expected that at least 100 men will be enrolled in the courses.

——-

At the Phi Delta Kappa fraternity house last evening, the members were treated to an oyster fry prepared by members of the organization. The cooks were: M.B. Mckee, Charles Seving, Leroy Bland, Robert Kaser, and Dr. Ralph Kerr.

75 Years

October 12, 1946

The beautiful services of commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Houston Congregational church held throughout the day Sunday were attended by more than 500 persons, filling the church auditorium to capacity for each of the services. The present church building was constructed in 1889.

——-

Shelby county Republicans have been invited to join the caravan of state candidates who are on tour of the Fourth Congressional district, which will culminate with a big rally in Sidney tomorrow evening at the Ohio theatre.

——-

Sidney’s East Court street bridge was dedicated with solemn and impressive dignity Sunday afternoon, when Governor Frank J. Lausche consecrated the structure to the memory of Shelby County men who made the supreme sacrifice in World Wars I and II.

——-

Formal opening of the new American Legion home at 124 North Ohio avenue was appropriately held Sunday afternoon with Governor Lausche and Emerson Deam delivering the principal speeches and then Commander Paul Maurer welcoming the large crowd into the home for inspection.

50 Years

October 12, 1971

SANDY SPRING, MD. – Dean Gooderham Acheson, the impeccably tailored diplomat who helped forge cold war policy when the United States was the only stable power in the free world, died Tuesday of an apparent heart attack at his country estate.

The Secretary of State in the Truman administration and an unsalaried foreign affairs adviser to Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson was 78.

——-

Bob Smith hammered out a hot 252-631 to set the pace for the local men in the Bel-Mar Major League Tuesday night. Despite his effort, Sidney Grinding dropped a 6-2 decision to the White Front Café.

25 Years

October 12, 1996

The Direct Graphics building at 829 S. Vandemark Road was evacuated by the Sidney Fire Department this morning after a high-pressure gas regulator was knocked off a gas line by a mower.

——-

Traveling past the cornfields and down the main streets of rural Ohio, Bob Dole’s two-day bus trip through the heart of Republican country gave the presidential candidate a chance to present his message to the people.

——-

Construction will begin Monday on a new bridge across the Great Miami River at the south end of Sidney to Childrens Home Road, said Shelby County Engineer J. Stephen Hubbell.

Mainline Road and Bridge Construction Inc. will construct the bridge just south of the Big Four railroad bridge, replacing an existing steel truss bridge from County Road 25A to Children’s Home Road.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-6.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org