Application submitted for street project

KETTLERSVILLE — KETTLERSVILLE Village Council members learned an application for an Ohio Public Works project has been submitted by Choice One.

During it’s Oct. 5 meeting, council was told the project is for the reconstruction of Kettlersville Road from state Route 274 to North Street. If approved, funding would become available in 2022. Construction would begin after July 1, 2022.

A contract was submitted to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for a park project, and was scheduled to be reviewed at an ODNR meeting on Oct. 4. As of the council meeting, no results had been received. Once the contract is returned, playground equipment will be ordered and the concrete pad where the old park shelter was will be removed.

The village received funds from the state of Ohio in the amount of $8,903.84 for the American Rescue Plan Act. Mayor to verify what funds can be used for, although council members expressed an interest in devoting funds to more park upgrades and improvements.

The search for a fiscal officer is ongoing. Mayor informed council that a fiscal officer can serve more than one municipality.

In the past, Trick or Treat Night in the village has been held on the Thursday before Halloween from 6 to 7 p.m., which would be Oct. 28 this year. Council members discussed moving Trick or Treat to a different day and time.

Mayor Eric Kaminsky noted that all current Council members are appointed. Terms expire on the following dates:

Dec. 31, 2021: Lonnie Miller, Ida Kaminsky, Betty Ike and Mike Tully

Dec. 31, 2024: David Greer and Vickey Greer

Dec.31,2023: Mayor Eric Kaminsky (elected)

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose sent a proclamation with the results of the 2020 census. The Village population is 164.