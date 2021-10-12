Shelby County featured in magazine

SIDNEY — A national magazine — Business View — has featured Shelby County in it’s latest edition.

Located in the northwestern heartland of Ohio, Shelby County is home to just under 50,000 residents who are enjoying an enviable, down to earth lifestyle. The county seat and largest center is the city of Sidney, while the rest of the county is made up of dozens of small villages, townships and unincorporated communities, all with the same core values that bind them together.

As County Commissioner Bob Guillozet describes it, “Shelby County is small enough for people to know each other, but big enough to get some things accomplished.”

“It’s a very caring community,” adds County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst. “It’s just a wonderful place to work and raise a family. I always say, we really have the best slice of the pie anywhere around. Church is important, school is important, work ethic is important and recreation is important. It’s just a really good combination.”

Commissioner Julie Ehemann echoes the sentiments, noting, “The county is known for being a close-knit community filled with people who really care. We’ve got a new tagline going on in Sidney that really fits Shelby County as well. It says ‘Sidney is a spirit’ and I have seen as I’ve been working throughout the community that we do have really caring people. We raised money for a library addition, a new animal shelter, things for the hospital – and when we are out trying to raise funds for these initiatives, people really come through big because they see how important it is to help the entire community.”

“That Sidney spirit reverberates through the entire county as a testament to who the county residents really are,” says Guillozet. “We’ve got a real good work ethic from all our residents. We work hard and we play hard here.”

Shelby County features a diverse workplace atmosphere, with agriculture and manufacturing both vying for the top spot. Manufacturing in the county revolves mostly around the auto industry, including a Honda engine plant, suppliers for Honda, and Airstream Travel Trailers. Shelby is also home to local-grown businesses like Wells Brothers Inc., Lochard Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, and Ferguson Construction. Cargill Inc. has also recently invested $225 million in the county, into what will become North America’s largest soybean crushing facility.

There’s also a large farming community, producing corn, soybean, wheat and dairy. “It’s a unique combination and both feed off each other,” Bornhorst says. “In the farming community, agriculture is kind of up and down, and at times you supplement your income by working in the manufacturing industry.”

Website: https://businessviewmagazine.com/shelby-county-ohio-together-can/

Digital Magazine: https://businessviewmagazine.com/civil-municipal/sept-2021/93/

