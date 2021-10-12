Community calendar

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

FRIDAY, OCT. 15

• Genealogy Help at the Piqua Public Library will be held in the historical section from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. To make an appointment at another date or time, contact 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• PERI will host a meeting at 1 p.m. at Amos Memorial Public Library and feature a speaker from the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program. To RSVP, contact Diane Dempsey at 937-638-1478.

SATURDAY, OCT. 16

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

MONDAY, OCT. 18

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Rediscovering Joy: A Support Group for Widows and Widowers of all ages will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the group meets on the second Monday of every month at the R & R Fabrications, Inc. meeting room located at 601 E. Washington St. in St. Henry. In addition to monthly meetings, the group also offers a variety of social outings for members. In October, the group will be touring the MVP Dairy. For more information, please call or text Judy at 419-733-5629 or Mary at 419-678-8830. Email is also available at rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com.

• The Diabetic Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. in the Grand Lake Medical Office Building, Suite D at 1040 S. Knoxville Ave., in St. Marys. The day time meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m., at the Grand Lake Medical Office Building. Masks are required for all attendees and social distancing will be required during the meetings. All diabetics, family members and interested persons are invited to attend. For more information concerning this program or any of Joint Township Hospital’s Diabetic Services, contact the Hospital 419-394-3335, ext. 2147

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Sidney First United Methodist Church is hosting a 13‑week GriefShare class beginning Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m. Classes are open to everyone in the community. Anyone interested in attending can contact the church office at 937-492-9136. Workbook is $15. Scholarships are available. Childcare on request. Please park in the parking lot behind the church in front of the library. Go through the double doors and follow the signs.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Fort Loramie High School will host a college fair for area high school students from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the junior high school gymnasium.

• Wilson Health will hold a Adult Holiday Grief Support Group from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with sessions on Nov. 1 and 2 and Dec. 6 and 7 in the Professional Building at Wilson Hospital, 915 W. Michigan St. Sidney. Space is limited and participants must register by Oct. 20. For more information or registration, please call 937-498-9335.