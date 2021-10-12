Houston Community Association plans dinners, meetings

HOUSTON — The Houston High School Marching Band will be performing at the Bradford Pumpkin Show Parade at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14. The community is invited to attend and support the band.

The Houston Fire Department will hold their Fireman’s Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Oct. 17. They are using the same menu they used before the pandemic.

The Houston area Trick or Treat Night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28. The fire department will have trucks with their lights flashing at each end of town to pass out candy for trick or treaters.

Houston Community Association is currently having its Friday night pizza nights on the first Friday of each month. The next one will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 5. To order a pizza for dine-in or carry-out, call 937-295-3598.

The Turkey/Ham Dinner will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 14. The Association will be using the same menu used in the past. The dinner will be a sit-down meal inside the building. Anyone who hasn’t paid their annual dues yet can pay at the dinner.

The Association needs volunteers for the upcoming dinners and Pizza Night. Anyone wanting to help can log in at https://signup.com/go/zwrdOqm and follow the instructions.

The association is in need of more trustees. Anyone interested in a trustee position, please plan to attend the Nov. 3 meeting at 7 p.m. Trustee positions are a three-year term. All trustees receive a free membership each year of their term and a free rental of the building each year of their term.

For rentals, call 937-419-4197.

The next meeting is at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 and is open to the public. The Association is still accepting membership dues, and reduced rates on hall rentals are available to members who keep their dues current. Lifetime rates are also available and are based on the age of the oldest person in the home. Members can mail all dues to HCA, PO Box 368, Houston, OH 45333.