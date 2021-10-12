Community blood drives to be held week of Oct. 17

FORT LORAMIE — Two blood drives will be held in the community the week of Oct. 17.

The St. Michael’s Hall community blood drive will be held Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 33 Elm St., Fort Loramie.

The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County community blood drive will be held Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 304 S. West Ave., Sidney.

Appointments for blood drives must be made at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age, or 16 years old with parental consent, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically.

Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 800-388-GIVE.