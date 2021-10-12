Caroppoli indicted by grand jury

SIDNEY — David Roger Caroppoli, 60, was indicted by the for Shelby County grand jury on Oct. 7 for two fifth degree felonies committed on or around Sept. 4, 2021 — receiving a stolen blank check and forging a signature.

According to the indictment, Caroppoli allegedly received and possessed a blank check he knew or had reasonable cause to believe the check had been stolen. The second charge alleles he forged the signature of another person on the victim’s personal check.

Caroppoli has been charged and convicted for similar crimes across Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania over the past 12 years.

Following his conviction, on Feb. 11, 2009, Caroppoli, who had been residing in Springfield, Ohio, was incarcerated at Noble Correctional Institution as a result of multiple, related charges that occurred across Ohio that year in Clark, Logan, Licking, Champaign, and Union counties. These included receiving stolen property, forgery, theft, passing bad checks, and identity theft. He was sentenced to a 7 year, 11 month prison term that ended Nov. 1, 2016, but was eligible for early release beginning Apr. 17, 2015.

At approximately age 56, Caroppoli was incarcerated at Northampton County Pennsylvania Prison in Easton.

Then, on Dec. 5, 2019, at age 60, he was incarcerated in Frankfort, Franklin County, Kentucky following a crime spree that stretched from July to September 2017, he served time for multiple offences that included “theft by unlawful taking or disposition,” “theft by deception,” “criminal possession of a forged instrument,” “receiving stolen property,” and “theft of identity of another without consent.” He was listed at that time as using several aliases: David Baroppoli, Ricky Bartholomew, Thomas Bryan, David Caroppoli, David Roger Caroppoli, David Cox, Brian Katz, and Anthony Wilson. While his sentence was scheduled to end in July 2024, he received parole and then “absconded.”

On May 12, 2020, Caroppoli, then age 58, was again indicted for passing bad checks and theft, fifth-degree felonies, by the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court. At the time, he resided in Orient, Ohio.