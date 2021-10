SIDNEY— Wilson Health is hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic every Monday and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Vaccine clinics take place at 915 W. Michigan St., Outpatient Services entrance (Door 18) in Sidney.

No appointment is necessary. First, second and third doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine are available, as well as booster vaccines.

Visit wilsonhealth.org for more information.