A woolly bear (Pyrrharctia isabella) walks across Greenville Road on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The woolly bear is one of the many caterpillars that are on the move across roads as fields of soy beans are being harvested. The caterpillar numbers crossing roads will increase as cornfields start to be harvested. The woolly bear becomes an isabella tiger moth which is a yellow-orange color and a wingspan of about 1 1/2 inches long. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_SDN101321WoolyBear.jpg A woolly bear (Pyrrharctia isabella) walks across Greenville Road on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The woolly bear is one of the many caterpillars that are on the move across roads as fields of soy beans are being harvested. The caterpillar numbers crossing roads will increase as cornfields start to be harvested. The woolly bear becomes an isabella tiger moth which is a yellow-orange color and a wingspan of about 1 1/2 inches long. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News