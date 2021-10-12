Meet contestant trio Jackson Center. This group of public defenders are up for the challenge to take the sixth annual SCARF Lip Sync Battle belt. This team is made up of leader in charge and Chief of Police Chuck Wirick, along with police officers Nick Honeycutt and Zach Stillings. These guys work hard and play hard and are in it to win it. Come and see them fight for the title on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Palazzo in Botkins. Tickets can be purchased from the contestants. You can vote for Team Jackson Center Police and find out more information by visiting www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com.

