125 Years

October 13, 1896

Hon. William J. Bryan, Democratic candidate for President, will pass through Sidney aboard a special train on the C.H.&D. railroad tomorrow morning on his way from Toledo to Hamilton. He is expected to arrive in Sidney at 10 o’clock and will stop about 15 minutes and make an address at the depot.

——-

Edna Gartley as “Mary Harris” and Carrie Rebstock as “Dolly,” a maid, will appear in the production “Strife” on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at the I.O.O.F. hall.

——-

Hon. David Rankin, a well-known labor leader of Cleveland, addressed an audience of several hundred people at the armory last evening on the political situation in this country as viewed from laboring man’s standpoint. The free and unlimited coinage of silver, he believes is the only thing that would better the condition of the laboring masses.

——-

James I. Lucas, Josiah Cross, George W. Covill, C.B. Halladay and John Guy were appointed special policemen by Mayor Nessler for the Bryan visit tomorrow.

100 Years

October 13, 1921

The secretary of state today authorized the Sidney Telephone Co., to increase its capitalization from $184,500 to $234,500.

——-

E.H. Ferrell defeated Dr. O.F. Sickman in the playoff of the final match in the annual gold championship at the country club Sunday. Eighteen holes were played in the morning and the same number in the afternoon, with the contest ending on the seventh hole of the afternoon round. A large gallery was out to watch the contest.

——-

Deputy Sheriff Charles Woolley, foiled an attempt by two men to steel Dr. Arthur Silver’s car Saturday evening. Woolley observed the strangers enter the car and attempt to start it. As he approached, the pair fled and were later apprehended by police on North Ohio avenue. At the jail one of the men confessed they planned to steal the vehicle and take it to Indianapolis and sell it.

75 Years

October 13, 1946

A zoning ordinance for Sidney was brought closer to a reality last evening when members of the planning commission and city council met with Planning Consultant H.W. Starrick to review a tentative draft of an interim ordinance. Approval of the interim ordinance would provide protection to property pending completion of a final zoning ordinance.

——-

Fire prevention inspection day in Sidney culminated at noon on Wednesday with a joint meeting of the Kiwanis and Rotary clubs, as well as guests in the city for the inspection. The dinner was served at the Masonic Temple, with Jack Reagan, former Columbus fire captain, as the speaker.

——-

Announcement was made today by Robert Nicklet that he has resigned his position here as deputy collector of internal revenue, effective tomorrow. He will accept a position in the auditiong department of the Wagner Manufacturing Company.

50 Years

October 13, 1971

BALTIMORE – The Pittsburgh Pirates, world champions because they refused to quit, celebrated their stunning comeback victory in the World Series today with their chief concern whether Manager Danny Murtaugh will decide to retire. “I’ll make up my mind in three or four weeks,” promised the 54-year-old Irishman.

Murtaugh, “Most Valuable Player” Roberto Clemente, and pitcher Steve Blass were the chief Pirate heroes in the wake of their 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in Sunday’s seventh game of the World Series.

——-

The appointment of Peter Yellitz as general manager of the Sidney Tanning Company has been announced by June L. Roth, president of the 140-year-old bag, case and strap leather tannery.

Yellitz comes to Sidney from the Middlesboro Tanning Company, where he has been in charge of processing for the past seven years.

25 Years

October 13, 1996

The name Bertsch has been on the roster of the Shelby County Agricultural Society (Fair Board) since 1952 and the record will remain intact next year with the election Tuesday night of James Bertsch to follow the footsteps of his father, Louis Bertsch.

——-

JACKSON CENTER – A trip to Gross Woods state nature preserve is an opportunity, during this Halloween season, to see some very large pumpkins.

Pumpkin ash trees, that is.

While that may not seem unusual on its face, consider that the pumpkin ash is a “rediscovered” tree in western Ohio. Bob Vargo, preserve manager for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ division of Natural Areas and Preserves, said there are several pumpkin ash trees in the 48 acre preserve along Botkins Road, northwest of Jackson Center.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

