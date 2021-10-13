Learning about farm life

Emry Goins, front, 3, of Sidney, dumps a cup of hay into a feeding trough for some cows at Allen Farms on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Watching Emry are Braxtyn Franklin, left, 4, and Ivy Payne, 4, both of Sidney. The field trip was taken by children enrolled at Sidney Co-op Nursery. The kids learned about farm life which included sitting on tractors and going for a hayride. Allen Farms is located along Wapakoneta Avenue. Emry is the daughter of Kiersten and Zach Goins. Braxtyn is the son of Jessica Wright and Phillip Franklin. Ivy is the daughter of Deanna and Chris Payne.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News