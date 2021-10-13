SIDNEY — A Sidney police officer who was shot in the line of duty was discharged from Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Tuesday afternoon. And the man accused of shooting him was arraigned Wednesday morning on charges from a June 2020 indictment.

Sgt. Tim Kennedy was shot in the abdomen and thigh on Wednesday, Oct. 6, as officers attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant on Brandon Steele, 34.

Police Chief Will Balling confirmed Kennedy came home Tuesday, saying, “His recovery will take several months. We don’t have an estimated time yet from the doctors, but he will be off work until we get further notice. He is not on light duty. He was shot, which is a serious incident. And we will do everything that we can do to help the process go as smoothly as possible so that he can fully recover.”

After hours of being on the run, Steele was apprehended following a standoff Thursday, Oct. 7.

Steele was indicted by the Shelby County grand jury in June 2020 on seven counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, all fourth degree felonies. Each count, according to the indictment, deal with incidents on or about March 8, 2020, when Steele allegedly downloaded and possessed on his cell phone obscene material that has a minor as one of it’s participants.

He appeared in Shelby County Common Pleas Court where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bond was set as an own recognizance bond.

However, Steele remains in the Shelby County jail where he faces felonious assault charges associated with Kennedy’s shooting. He appeared in Sidney Municipal Court on Oct. 8, where bond was set at $1 million. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 18 in municipal court.

