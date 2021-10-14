125 Years

October 14, 1896

The old Christian Church property on North Miami avenue has been remodeled and will be used as a church by the St. Marks Episcopal congregation. The opening will be Sunday morning at which time confirmation services will be held.

——

It has been reported that William J. Bryan, Democratic candidate for president, would pass through here next week on this way to Dayton, and it has been given out that he would be in Dayton next Monday too.

——-

A cake walk was held at the home of Howard Bates on North Miami avenue lasts evening, attended by about 25 young people.

100 Years

October 14, 1921

The Ohio Synod of the Presbyterian Church, meeting at Cambridge, Ohio, Today formally approved the construction of a home for the aged and for children on land given by Moses, Martha and Elizabeth Russell. The gift includes a 294-acre farm located three miles northwest of Sidney. The movement to build a home began nearly two years ago. A stipulation provides that the home for children shall be known as a Dorothy Love Memorial Children’s Home in memory of the seven-year-old daughter of Rev. and Mrs. Love, killed in an automobile accident last May.

——-

The entertainment committee of the Sidney Lodge of Elks has made arrangements for a Lyceum courst of entertainment to be given in the school auditorium during the winter months. There will be five attractions with the appearance dates to be announced later.

——-

Labor conditions in the city have improved considerably during the past several weeks. Employment at most of the city’s manufacturing plants is close to normal and new employees are being hired practically every day according to reports available.

75 Years

October 14, 1946

Announcement is being made today of the re-association of Mrs. Lippincott as manager of the Sidney Style Shop at 130 South Main avenue. She returns to head the store operations after an absence of several months. Mrs. Roy Stewart will serve as assistant manager.

——-

Reports turned into Community Chest headquarters of last night put the drive just past the half-way mark. H.A. Binkley, campaign chairman said this morning. Binkley noted, however, that these early returns reflected substantial gifts from industry and added “the last half will be much more difficult to attain.”

——-

Sidney is in readiness today for the inspection tour tomorrow by the representatives of the Ohio Fire Prevention Association when visitations will be made to all schools, churches, and business houses.

50 Years

October 14, 1971

MINSTER – The village of Minster has been awarded a federal grant of $76,914 to be used for developing a municipal park, according to an announcement made by Congressman William McCulloch’s office in Washington on Wednesday.

The park is to be constructed west of the school, on Seventh street, adjacent to the Miami and Erie canal, the release indicated. Planned facilities include a tennis court, baseball field, basketball court, sheltered comfort station, parking area, playground equipment, and ice skating rink.

——-

RUSSIA – Delbert Francis Sr. and Jim Daugherty attended the World Series baseball game played in Pittsburgh on Wednesday evening.

——-

VERSAILLES – The Airstream plant is beginning to take form. Gravel trucks have been making an endless stream to the site west of Versailles on State Route 185.

It is hoped to have the plant ready for production by Feb. 1. Some 50 trailers will be made the first week with the number steadily increasing.

25 Years

October 14, 1996

Nearly $13,000 worth of tools, wire and tubing was recently stolen from three tool trailers at a construction site at Lehman Catholic High School, 2400 St. Marys Ave.

The theft was reported to Sidney Police Department on Tuesday. Someone entered the site and broke into three separate tool trailers.

——-

LONDON – John F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly signed a pre-nuptial agreement with Carolyn Bessette that guarantees her at least $1 million if they divorce within the next three years. The longer they remain married, the more she would receive if they eventually divorced.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

