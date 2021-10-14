Kiwanis installs new officers

SIDNEY — The Kiwanis Club of Sidney held its annual meeting on Sept. 29, 2021, to install 2021-22 club officers and directors. Installation duties were handled by Lt. Governor Donn Craig of the Troy Kiwanis.

Being installed as board members for a two-year term expiring in 2023 were Bob Anthony, Merrill Asher, Deb Phelps and Jake Romaker. Continuing as board members with their terms expiring in 2022 are Chad Hollinger, DiAnne Karas and Melanie Speicher.

Ray Weber and Mike Tangeman were re-installed as treasurer and secretary respectively. Tangeman has served as secretary since 2005 and for 24 years, Weber has served as club treasurer.

Serving as vice president will be Ashley Wilt. As VP, Wilt also serves as the program chairman for the year. He previously served on the Board of Directors. Being installed as president-elect was Carol Pierce. She also served as a board member and was last year’s vice president. Serving as the immediate past president is Jim Cole.

Last, but certainly not least, being installed as the president of the Sidney Kiwanis for the 2021-22 administrative year was Lori Humphrey. Humphrey is married to her husband Mike and has two sons. She is active with other organizations in the community and at Sidney High School. She has held various leadership positions with the club and also serves as chairman of the Key Club Committee.

After being installed as president, Humphrey thanked her fellow members for giving her the opportunity the lead the club.

She said, “I am approachable and would like everyone to share their ideas with me, both likes and dislikes. It is important that we work as a team to accomplish all of the goals that we have in front of us.”

One of her personal goals is to reach out to all the members and get them re-engaged in club activities post pandemic.

“We do a lot of good things for the community and I want to make sure all members know what those things are,” she said. She concluded her remarks by saying, “We are all busy but we have made a commitment to this club and this community to help make a difference in the lives of the children of this community.” Kids Need Kiwanis.

After the meeting, Jake Romaker lead a team of four members who delivered over $2,000 worth of canned goods to Agape, the Alpha Center/Holy Angels Soup Kitchen, the Salvation Army and Fish.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. “Kids Need Kiwanis”. The Sidney Kiwanis meets at noon every Wednesday at the Sidney Moose Lodge. The club is always looking for new members who want to serve their community. Feel free to contact John Coffield (johncoffield@yahoo.com), any club member or stop by a meeting to enjoy the fun and fellowship of this organization. Additional information can be found on the Kiwanis Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Sidney Kiwanis.