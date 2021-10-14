Troy-Hayner Cultural Center to host family Halloween event

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host a family Halloween event, Boo Bash 2021 on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. The TroyHayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

This year’s Boo Bash will be held outside. A Monster Mash Dance will be held in the Hayner Center’s courtyard. An obstacle course will be set up in the front and side yards. The event will also include a scavenger hunt and “take-and-make” craft kits. The entire family is welcome at this free public event. If there is inclement weather the day of the event, craft kits will be available from 1 to 4 p.m., for as long as the supply lasts.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s hours of operation are Monday from 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.