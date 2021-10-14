Ghosts of Sidney’s past

Don Tangeman, of Sidney, stands on the steps of what used to be the Taylor Funeral Parlor in 1921 while playing the part of Undertaker O.B. Taylor. A group of people taking part in the Shelby County Historical Society’s Downtown Ghost Walk 2021 listen as Tangeman talks about how Taylor once worked on the body of a man who was murdered on a train by his friend who stole some change and opium. The ghost tour also heard from Jennille-Love Allen who talked about how Sidney local Ruby Clark Brown was nominated Ohio’s Mother of the Year in 1957. The tour was held in downtown Sidney on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

