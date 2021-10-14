Council OKs expanding DORA hours, days

SIDNEY — The hours and days of the downtown Sidney Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) are expanding. Sidney City Council adopted legislation to allow the changes during its Monday evening meeting.

During City Council’s Oct. 4 workshop session an ordinance was introduced to consider expanding the hours of the DORA after it was suggested during a one-year review of the district on Aug. 23. During the review of the DORA, Sidney Alive Executive Director Amy Breinich reported it had no negative impact on downtown Sidney and asked to consider expanding the days and hours of operation. She noted the expansion would accommodate businesses serving Saturday brunch as well as the Great Sidney Farmer’s Market wine sales.

The current hours of the DORA initially approved by City Council in August 2020 were:

• Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight;

• Saturday from noon to midnight;

• Sunday from noon -10 p.m.

The new days and hours for the DORA, to become effective two weeks after Monday’s adoption, are:

• Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight;

• Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight;

• Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight;

• Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

The adopted ordinance also allows the hours to expand for special events held within the DORA, City Manager Mark Cundiff noted.

Also Monday, City Council adopted a second ordinance to assess the cost of the removal of litter or junk or weed cutting for outstanding invoices through Aug. 17, 2021, and remain outstanding as of Sept. 15. For weed mowing violations, the invoiced amount is the actual cost of the mowing plus $75 for the first weed cutting, $150 for the second cutting and $250 for each cutting thereafter. For junk removal violations, the invoiced amount is the actual cost of the junk removal plus 20%. A total of 31 properties will be assessed a total of $11,223.80 for junk removal and 58 properties will be assessed $21,963.35 for weed mowing.

In other business, council was introduced to an ordinance to establish the REVIVE (REnoVate, InVest, Energize) program. The program is designed to incentivize the purchase and renovation of existing single family homes and homes originally constructed as single-family housing but had been converted to multiple-family housing. The homes are to be restored to single-family home status or existing duplexes originally constructed as duplexes provided the property owner lives in one of the units.

The REVIVE program was initially introduced to City Council on June 28, and further discussed revisions at its Aug. 2 meeting. It will return to council for further consideration on Sept. 13.

During comments at the end of the Monday meeting, Mayor Mike Barhorst asked Chief Will Balling how Sidney Police Sgt. Tim Kennedy, who was shot during line of duty on Oct. 6, was doing. Balling said he was still in the hospital and they hoped he would be released later in the week. (Kennedy was later released from the hospital on Tuesday.) Balling noted Kennedy is expected to make a full recovery, but it will take several months for that recovery.

Cundiff shared the Sidney’s fall leaf collection will begin on Oct. 25, with one truck out that week, and then others going out at each of the collection zones around town on Nov. 1. He reminded residents to wait to move the leaves to be collected to the road curb until Oct. 25. He also asked people not to pile leaves on the city sidewalks or near storm water basins to prevent issues. Information on leaf collection and a map of the zones are available on the city’s website, he said.

Cundiff also said the 14th annual Ghost Tour, presented by the Shelby County Historical Society, was to be held on Oct. 13 and 14.

Council members Darryl Thurber and Jenny VanMatre were both absent Monday hand were excused by City Council.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

