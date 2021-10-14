Gazebo work finishes up

Bruce Werner, of Friendship, Ind., carries a piece of roofing while working on the new gazebo at Aschenbach Grove on Thursday, Oct. 14. Werner works for Schunk Excavating and Trucking.

Bruce Werner, of Friendship, Ind., carries a piece of roofing while working on the new gazebo at Aschenbach Grove on Thursday, Oct. 14. Werner works for Schunk Excavating and Trucking.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_SDN101621GazeboDone.jpg Bruce Werner, of Friendship, Ind., carries a piece of roofing while working on the new gazebo at Aschenbach Grove on Thursday, Oct. 14. Werner works for Schunk Excavating and Trucking. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Derek Michael, front, of Camden, and Andrew Conklin, of Cleves, work on the roof of the new gazebo at Aschenbach Grove in Tawawa Park on Thursday, Oct. 14. The two work for Schunk Excavating and Trucking. The expect to finish the gazebo on Friday, Oct. 14.