125 Years

October 15, 1896

The Democratic meeting held at the armory last evening was the largest meeting ever held there. The armory was packed as full as it was possible to get it and many people were compelled to go away because they could not get inside.

——-

The view of the cool evenings, the Klute Band company has decided to do away with their usual Friday evening concerts for the present season. There will accordingly be no more of their concerts until the summer of 1897, when it is to be hoped that the Klute concert nights will again be with us.

——-

Hon. William J. Bryan, Democratic candidate for President, will pass through Sidney on a special train on the C.H.&D. railroad Monday morning on his way from Toledo to Hamilton. Leaving Toledo early in the morning, stops will be made at most stations on the way and short addresses will be made.

100 Years

October 15, 1921

The Shelby County Law opens tomorrow in the First Baptist Church here. Principal speakers will include: Hon. J.A. White, state superintendent of the Ohio Anti-Saloon League; Hon. Don W. Parker, state prohibition commissioner, and Hon. J.E. Russell, of Sidney, federal prohibition commissioner for Ohio.

——-

The ladies of the Home Sewing Circle of Bennett Heights baked 170 dozen doughnuts yesterday, with the proceeds to go to the hospital fund.

——-

Mrs. G.U. Rhees and Miss Mary Bess Christian went to Lima today to attend the M.E. Women’s Missionary Society convention being held in Lima Trinity Church. Mrs. Rhees was to play the accompaniment for the solos sung by Mrs. F.D. Christian during the afternoon session.

——-

Miss Margaret Loudenback went to Chicago, Ill., today, where she will spend a short time taking special training in beauty work in the interest of her beauty parlors. During her absence her parlors will be under the supervision of Mrs. Web Oldham, who formerly conducted the parlors.

75 Years

October 15, 1946

A broad daylight safe robbery of approximately $1,000 occurred at noon today at the office of the Wapakoneta Production Credit Association office on the second floor of the Nevergall building on South Ohio avenue, while the manager Lyman Allen, and Miss Mary Hest, the secretary, were out to lunch. The thief apparently used a skeleton key to enter the inner office from the outer and then unlocked the safe. Allen told officers he was gone about a half-hour.

——-

A council meeting without a single vote on a piece of legislation, but with a general discussion of the city’s sewer system, was the story of the council session held last evening. The sewer problem mushroomed from a complaint lodged against the Sidney Tanning Company by Dr. J.F. Conner, 233 North Main avenue.

——-

The community chest drive has reached the 70 per cent mark in contributions, according to a Wednesday morning check by H.A. Binkley, campaign chairman. The leading teams are the industrial corporations which have met their entire quota and the business and professional group which has now attained 70 percent of its goal.

——-

The highest cattle price in the nation’s history was paid today in Chicago, when prime steers sold at $35.25 per hundredweight.

50 Years

October 15, 1971

NEW KNOXVILLE – Manbeck Nurseries, Inc., New Knoxville, will be one of 46 organizations honored for outstanding contributions to environmental improvement during a special ceremony at the White House on October 19.

The award will be presented to Manbeck Nurseries for their development at Harshman Hall, Bowling Green State University. This will mark the second national award the local nursery firm has received.

——-

PITTSBURGH – Nelson Briles gave Pittsburgh its third strong pitching performance in a row in hurling a two-hit 4-0 shutout Thursday to send the Pirates back to Baltimore this weekend needing only one victory to clinch the 1971 Worlds Series.

25 Years

October 15, 1996

WASHINGTON – Taking on what could become an epic constitutional battle, the Supreme Court today agreed to judge the validity of a 1993 federal law aimed to enhancing American’s religious freedom.

The court will use a zoning dispute between a Roman Catholic church and Boerne, Texas, to decide whether Congress exceeded its authority in passing the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

——-

Rezoning was approved Monday night to allow expansion of NK Parts Industries Inc. at its current location.

Turtle Creek Township Trustees unanimously approved rezoning as requested by owners Patrick and Patricia Hoying of 40 acres from A-1, agricultural, to I-2, industrial, said Karen Pleiman, clerk

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-9.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org