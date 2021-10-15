On the agendas

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) will meet on Monday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The board will hear a 60-day-review of an approved conditional use permit and variances for outdoor storage at 720 Linden Ave., in the I-2, general industrial district. Kevin M. Darnell, on behalf of Scott Dorsey, requested approval for the permit and variances at the August ZBA meeting, and the requests were granted with the provision of a 60-day-review.

The ZBA will also consider the request of Cargill, Inc. for a variance to construct a building at 2400 Industrial Drive that does not meet the height/setback requirements for the I-2, general industrial district, where the property is located.

Justin Bergman is requesting consideration for a conditional use permit application for a motor vehicle repair business on the west side of South Lester Avenue, in the B-2, community business district.

The board will also consider the request of Adella Arthur for a conditional use permit for a home occupation, specifically to bake products for sale, at 901 Spruce Ave., in the R-1, single family district.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. at the board of education office.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Oct. 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The commission is expected to appoint Bob Humble to the Greater Downtown Community Reinvestment Area (CRA).

The commission will consider the request of Britt Havenar, on behalf of Sherman and Deb Forest and Russell and Terri Baker, for the approval of a lot split and replat to split a property and combine each half with the adjacent lot. The property is on the north-west side Fair Road between Highland Avenue and Campbell Road.

A public hearing will be held on the final proposed draft the revised Sidney Zoning Code.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District will meet Monday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda include approving the five-year forecast, and executive session to discuss the employment of public employees and reports from the elementary and high school principals and the maintenance, bus and custodian departments.

New Bremen Board of Education

NEW BREMEN — New Bremen Schools will have a public hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. The public hearing will solely address a proposal of the board to change its levy within the 10 mill limitation to a maximum of 1.25 mills for permanent improvements of the school district.

New Bremen Schools will have its monthly Board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m.