One trapped in crash

Anna and Botkins firefighters work to rescue a person trapped under a pickup truck near I75 mile marker 100 on the east side of the southbound lane. The pickup truck crashed on Friday, Oct. 15. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating. The Anna police also responded. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_SDN101921CrashPickup.jpg Anna and Botkins firefighters work to rescue a person trapped under a pickup truck near I75 mile marker 100 on the east side of the southbound lane. The pickup truck crashed on Friday, Oct. 15. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating. The Anna police also responded. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News