125 Years

October 16, 1896

The old Christian Church property on North Miami avenue has been remodeled and will be used as a church by the Episcopalians here. Yesterday it was opened for the first time for services and the inside presented an attractive appearance, having been newly-papered and painted. The services were four in number yesterday and they were all well attended.

——-

The soap bubble social held at the home of Miss Jennie McCabe on North Walnut avenue Thursday evening under the auspices of the Young Ladies Foreign Missionary Society of the M.E. Church was well attended. A pleasant evening was spent blowing bubbles with Miss Bertha Yenney awarded the prize – a cake of soap – for blowing the largest soap bubbles.

100 Years

October 16, 1921

The office of Dr. Becker, in the Kah building on the north side of the square, was entered during the noon hour yesterday and about a half ounce of cocaine and some postage stamps were taken. Authorities believe the burglar is a dope-fiend. Later the office of Dr. A.R. Edwards was visited, where apparently the same individual tried to buy morphine with the postage stamps and was refused.

——-

Dr. O.F. Sickman and E.H. Ferrell will play off the finals of the annual golf championship tournament for the club cup on the Sidney Country Club grounds with rounds tomorrow morning and in the afternoon. Ferrell has held the cup for three years. Sickman won the recent mid-season elimination tournament.

——-

It is not an unusual thing to see drove of cattle meandering along the streets of our beautiful city, and this is alright as long as they meander in the proper places. But when the cows, in singles and in bunches, drift into people’s fine lawns and flower beds or trample down several dollars worth of shrubbery in the city park it becomes another matter.

75 Years

October 16, 1946

“We cannot inspire other peoples of the world to be free unless we are free ourselves – free from bureaucrats,” was the keynote sounded by John W. Bricker in his address at the Fourth District Republican rally at the Ohio Theatre here last Wednesday evening. Bricker seeking election as a senator shared speaking honors with Thomas J. Herbert, gubernatorial candidate, and Robert F. Jones, congressional candidate.

——-

The home of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Monnin, located a mile and a half north of Russia, was destroyed by fire last night. The Monnin family had left the home about 20 minutes before the blaze was discovered by a passerby. The contents of the house were also destroyed, with the loss estimated at $10,000.

——-

Another local business office was entered yesterday, when some individual walked into Ruese Insurance office on the second floor of the Mathers building and took approximately $2.75 from the petty cash drawer. The theft occurred shortly after the office was opened for business.

——-

No new clues have been turned up in the daylight robbery of the Wapakoneta Production Credit Association on Tuesday. A check of the missing cash shows that $972.75 was apparently taken.

50 Years

October 16, 1971

Three Sidney High School instructors have been named Leaders in American Secondary Education for 1971. Honored were Mrs. Mary Agnes Brandewie (Mrs. Leo), now in her 10th year as a senior mathematics teacher at Sidney High; Shearl Edler, language teacher since 1956, and James Bruns, social studies instructor for the past five years.

According to the program’s director, Dr. V. Gilbert Beers, “Leaders of American Secondary Education is an annual program honoring the men and women who have distinguished themselves by their service and leadership in the field of secondary education.”

——-

RUSSIA – The village of Russia has completed the purchase of a tract of land containing 9.36 acres to be developed as a community park. The land, located directly south of church and school grounds, was purchased from Conrad Phlipot who delivered the deed to members of the Park board this week.

Members of the Park board are: Ed Borchers, president; John Magato, vice president; Ernest Monnin, secretary; John Monnier, Tom Monnin, Dave York, Virgil Fullenkamp, and Ed Sherman.

25 Years

October 16, 1996

The annual pilgrimage to the Memorial Forest Shrine by the American Gold Star Mothers of the State of Ohio was held September 29.

The shrine is located in the Mohican State Park, was built and now maintained by the Ohio Federation of Women’s Clubs. It is a sandstone building, built as a memorial to those Ohio men and women who gave their lives to the service of their country in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam. The names of those men and women are listed in books and were opened for observation on this day.

——-

Boards with exposed nails have been found on two Shelby County highways and warning lights removed from some construction barricades, Shelby County Sheriff Mark Schemmel reported today.

Several pieces of 2-by-6 lumber were found between the white edge line and the berm along Ohio 29, south of McCartyville, the sheriff said. The boards had been painted black, making it nearly impossible for motorist to see them.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

