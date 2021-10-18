Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County accepts patients at new Hospice House

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is now accepting patients at its new, state-of-the-art Hospice House in Troy.

On Sept. 8, the not-for-profit hospice transferred patients from its inpatient care center at Upper Valley Medical Center to the Hospice House, which opened in August of this year. Located on the campus of Upper Valley Medical Center, the Hospice House serves hospice patients who require a higher level of care than they can receive at home.

The 31,180-square foot Hospice House provides pain and comfort management for patients and allows family members to rest and receive support from the interdisciplinary care team of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. The world-class Hospice House houses the administrative offices that support the interdisciplinary care team. The facility also has training rooms for staff and volunteers in addition to community education rooms.

During the Sept. 8 transfer of patients, hospice nurses were located at both Upper Valley Medical Center and the Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County Hospice House to help with transporting and receiving patients. The Ohio’s Hospice mobile care unit transported patients from Upper Valley Medical Center to the Hospice House.

“On day one of opening our new, world-class Hospice to provide patient care, we cared for nine patients, which is more than we could care for at our inpatient care center,” Carey Short, executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, said. “We’re honored and privileged to provide a home-like environment at our new Hospice House for patients facing the end of life.”

Short expressed appreciation for the staff at Upper Valley Medical Center who helped with the move.

“The Upper Valley Medical Center team was very accommodating, helping us move items through the hospital to our moving truck,” Short said. “This move was very strategic in moving patients and all of the necessary items to care for patients simultaneously.”

Staff from Ohio’s Hospice, including pharmacy, IT, culinary and maintenance teammates, also were onsite to help with the transition, Short said.

“Overall, the transition was smooth for patients and families,” Short said. “We have received positive comments from our patients and their families about the new facility. This is a comfortable, calm home-like environment for the patients and their families.”

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is grateful for the support of the community, according to Short.

“We are thankful to the community and our partners in healthcare for supporting us in this new, amazing Hospice House for our Media Release patients and families,” Short said. “We’re grateful to all of the members of the community who have supported our mission to provide superior care and superior services to each patient and family we are privileged to serve.”

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, has been serving patients in Miami County since 1983. The not-for-profit hospice is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing life-limiting illnesses in Miami, Darke and Shelby counties. Its outstanding care has earned recognition from the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics.