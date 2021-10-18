County receives infrastructure grant

BROWN ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $11 MILLION FOR WATER INFRASTRUCTURE IN SHELBY COUNT

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, has announced that the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Office of Rural Development has awarded a $6,131,000 loan and $5,200,000 grant to Shelby County to improve and expand the Lake Loramie Wastewater Treatment Plant. This will allow the county to come into compliance with Ohio Environmental Protection Agency water quality standards and allow the facility to increase the capacity it can handle from 400,000 gallons to 600,000 gallons per day.

“Strong water and sewer infrastructure is critical to Ohio communities’ ability to be economically competitive,” Brown said. “This funding will help bolster the local economy and spur future investment in Shelby County. I will continue to advocate for federal resources for rural communities across Ohio.”

USDA’s Rural Development program provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas by supporting infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.