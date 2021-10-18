Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-2:49 p.m.: school bus passing. A school bus passing was reported in the 1600 block of County Road 25A.
-12:35 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 2100 block of Riverside Drive.
SUNDAY
-1:37 p.m.: investigate complaint. Shooting was reported heard in the area of South Main Avenue at River Road.
Village log
MONDAY
-9:15 a.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 21900 block of Lock Two Road.
-8:36 a.m.: unruly juvenile. An unruly juvenile was reported in Anna.
SUNDAY
-3:21 p.m.: CPO violation. A protection order was reported violated in the 5900 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.
-1:25 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 500 block of East Main Street in Anna.
-10:53 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 13500 block of Strong Road.
-10:26 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the unit block of East Park Street in Fort Loramie.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-7:35 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a miscellaneous fire on state Route 219.
-2:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
SUNDAY
-4:45 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 8900 block of Houston Road.
-3:58 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 3000 block of East Shelby Road.
-12:02 a.m. to 10:22 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.