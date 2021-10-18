Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:49 p.m.: school bus passing. A school bus passing was reported in the 1600 block of County Road 25A.

-12:35 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 2100 block of Riverside Drive.

SUNDAY

-1:37 p.m.: investigate complaint. Shooting was reported heard in the area of South Main Avenue at River Road.

Village log

MONDAY

-9:15 a.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 21900 block of Lock Two Road.

-8:36 a.m.: unruly juvenile. An unruly juvenile was reported in Anna.

SUNDAY

-3:21 p.m.: CPO violation. A protection order was reported violated in the 5900 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-1:25 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 500 block of East Main Street in Anna.

-10:53 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 13500 block of Strong Road.

-10:26 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the unit block of East Park Street in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-7:35 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a miscellaneous fire on state Route 219.

-2:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-4:45 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 8900 block of Houston Road.

-3:58 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 3000 block of East Shelby Road.

-12:02 a.m. to 10:22 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Anna and Botkins firefighters work to rescue a person trapped under a pickup truck near I-75 mile marker 100 on the east side of the southbound lane. The pickup truck crashed on Friday, Oct. 15. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating. Anna Police also responded. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_SDN101921CrashPickup-1.jpg Anna and Botkins firefighters work to rescue a person trapped under a pickup truck near I-75 mile marker 100 on the east side of the southbound lane. The pickup truck crashed on Friday, Oct. 15. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating. Anna Police also responded. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

