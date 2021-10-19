125 Years

October 19, 1896

The McKinley and Hobart club room in the Taylor block was well filled last evening to hear speeches made by S.J. Hatfield, of this city, and P.L. Frazier, of Plattsville.

——-

Hon. Byron M. Clendenning, of Celina, will address the Sidney free silver club in the assembly room of the court house Thursday evening.

——-

It could hardly be called a close game when the Maplewood “Stars” defeated the Carysville and Rosewood baseball team yesterday by the score of 27 to 7.

The regular bi-monthly meeting of the Shelby County Teacher’s Institute was held in the high school room Saturday. On account of the small attendance in the afternoon, the program was deferred until the afternoon. Prayers were given by W.L.C. Strum, W.E. Partington, and C.E. Ferree. The papers were then discussed by E.L. Steenrod and W.E. Princehouse.

——-

Yesterday Mrs. Bryan stood on the rear platform of her train and looked out over Sidney as long as she could and then turned to a lady in the car and was heard to say: “What a beautiful little City.”

100 Years

October 19, 1921

The 37th annual reunion of Co. B, 50th O.V.I. was held last week at the home of Samuel Higgins, of Kirkwood. The meeting was called to order by President J.F. Emert, with the roll call being answered by the 16 living members of the original 90-member company.

——-

Practices are underway for the operetta, “Miss Cherry Blossom,” to be given in the high school auditorium on November 1, under the auspices of the Business Girls Association. Two of Sidney’s celebrated comedians, Mrs. P.F. Sarver and David Shelton, will have principal leads.

——-

Fire Chief George Hume today issued a warning that parking or hitching within 10 feet of a fire plug is prohibited by law and persons violating this provision will be prosecuted.

——-

A number of Troy area residents were in Sidney yesterday to visit the farms given by members of the Russell family to the Presbyterian church as the site for a home for the aged and children.

75 Years

October 19, 1946

Actual construction work on the new highway bridge over the Baltimore and Ohio railroad tracks on State Route 29, northwest of Sidney, is not underway. Contract for the work was awarded the R. L Wheelock company of Christiansburg early in July. The bridge is scheduled for completion by Oct. 30, of next year.

——-

As the community chest drive entered its closing stage today, a total of $19,549 had been contributed and cleared through the chest headquarters, H.A. Binkley, campaign chairman, said this morning. This represents 82.5 per cent of the goal of $23,700, with the campaign scheduled to close on Tuesday.

——-

The retail price of milk in Sidney and Shelby County will be raised to 20 cents a quart, effective Monday, a spokesman for the county milk dealers said today. Prices on other dairy products will also be raised in proportion.

50 Years

October 19, 1971

Two Sidney men, Don Fogt of Citizens Baughman National Bank, and Edwin Neuce, of Coin World, were installed in the two top posts in Kiwanis Division 3-E Council at a specil meeting held Tuesday night in Fort Loramie.

Fogt was installed as president of the council which oversees the activities of 12 area Kiwanis clubs, and Neuce took over as vice president.

——-

A new homemakers club, the High Hopes Extension Homemakers Club, held its first meeting September 21 in the home of Mrs. Ronald Wicks.

Officers were elected with Mrs. Gary Michael the president; Mrs. James Michael, vice president; Mrs. Ned Davidson, treasurer; and Mrs. James Harshbarger, secretary and news reporter.

——-

Radio Station WMVR-AM-FM will hold open house from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday, at the station’s studios at Russell and Kuther roads.

25 Years

October 19, 1996

HAVANA – President Fidel Castro toured Cuba on Friday, vowing to win the “battle against nature” after Hurricane Lili slashed the island with 90 mph winds and driving rains, collapsing buildings and forcing thousands of residents from their homes.

Castro, who had warned of possible “catastrophic” damage from the hurricane, welcomed 100 of the country’s 30,000 evacuees into the Revolution Palace, where his cabinet meets.

——-

PHOTO – Bridget Steed of Sidney portrays Johnny Appleseed while Melissa Carman observes during a reading night at Central Elementary school Tuesday night. The two women are teachers at Central. Parents attending the event were given an explanation of the federally funded Title I program and attended several family reading presentations.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

