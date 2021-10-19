Going to the dogs

City of Sidney Parks and Recreation employee Jeremy Dearth, of Sidney, walks a board over to a picnic shelter he was helping to construct on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The picnic shelter is located inside a new dog park that is being built inside Deam Park. Deam Park is located behind the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. The dog park will have two enclosed areas for dogs to play.

