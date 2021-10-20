125 Years

October 20, 1896

Senator-elect Joseph B. Foraker, of Cincinnati, addressed the Republicans of Sidney and Shelby county in the armory this afternoon. On account of his presences here, the town was gaily decorated with flags and bunting and his picture was on display in many windows about the town. Mr. Foraker is on a speaking tour across the state.

——-

Dr. Zero, an Indian doctor of Minster, was arrested at that place Wednesday on the charge of practicing without a diploma. His trial has been set for next Tuesday.

——-

The boys at the high school have organized an athletic association and elected W. Roy Carothers, president, and Webster Sterline, secretary and treasurer.

——-

Tony Altenbach, of Piqua, formerly proprietor of the Wagner House barber shop, has returned to Sidney, and purchased the shop ad taken charge of it again.

100 Years

October 20, 1921

The following officers were elected and installed at the final session of the Shelby County Sunday School Association: Ref. E.O. McCall, president; Rev. Forman, vice president; Rev. S. Furrow, secretary, and James J. Bush, treasurer. Mrs. H.W. Robinson will serve as secretary of primary work, and H.A. Hartman, superintendent of adult activities.

——-

Dr. W.T. Barger, of Cleveland, formerly of Hardin, who has been engaged in Red Cross work in Europe and Siberia for the past two years, has been selected as house physician at the American hospital in Paris.

——-

The Elks baseball team closed out its 1921 season at Lakeside park yesterday afternoon with a 5 to 0 victory over New Bremen. Limpthicum, on the mound for the Sidney team, was in fine form in shutting out the visitors and limiting them to six hits.

75 Years

October 20, 1946

Homecoming and dedications day will be observed at the local United Brethren church on Sunday with special services in the morning and afternoon with Bishop A.R. Clippinger, of Dayton, officiating.

——-

Frazer Ellis Wilson, of Greenville, will be the speaker for the October meeting of the Shelby County Historical Society Tuesday evening in the assembly room of the court house. Mr. Wilson is the author of the book, “Arthur of St. Clair, Rugged Ruler of the Old Northwest.”

——-

Members of the Charity League installed officers for the coming year at their meeting last evening. Mrs. E.J. Hammann will serve as president; Mrs. L.E. Canter and Mrs. Robert Allinger, vice president; Mrs. William T. Amos, secretary, and Mrs. Don Manning, treasurer.

50 Years

October 20, 1971

Sidney Post 217, American Legion, took a look at 50 years of service to God and country Saturday when it observed its 50th anniversary at a dinner program and dance in the recently expanded home on North Ohio avenue.

Present Post officers included Leon Francis, commander; Wilbur Lindsey, first vice commander; William Zorn, second vice commander; Gene Casper, adjutant, Charles Galate, finance officer, Richard Moloney, treasurer, Dan Strohl, sergeant at arms; John Gattes, chaplain; Robert Locker, immediate past commander.

25 Years

October 20, 1996

HARDIN – Upcoming events, including two dinners were discussed during a recent meeting of Compromise Grange.

Legislative agent Beulah Jelley discussed important issues relating to protection of the mourning dove, the Food Quality Protection Act by Congress, the Private Property Rights Act and a tax package for small businesses. She recommended voting against Issue 1.

——-

PHOTO – There are five generations in Ruby Lenhart’s family. Lenhart, who resides in Swanders, is shown in the front row holding her great-great-granddaughter, Taylor Sears of Sidney. Shown in the back row (l-r) are her son Russell Lenhart Jr., her granddaughter Daphne Hair, and her great-granddaughter, Elisha Sears, all of Sidney.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

