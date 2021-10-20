New ukulele group seeks musicians

CELINA — A new ukulele group for adults is welcoming musicians to join.

The Mercer County Uksters is dedicated to the fun of playing, singing and laughing and next meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Richardson Bretz Building at 119 W. Fulton St. in Celina. The December meeting will be Dec. 16.

Players of all skill level are invited, and will need to provide their own instrument. There is no cost to attend. The group is not a tutoring class, although advice will be freely shared. Sheet music will be provided.

For more information, email mercercountyuksters@gmail.com or look up MercerCountyUksters on Facebook and Meetup.