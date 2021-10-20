Golden grain

Gary Buehler, of McCartyville, unloads corn he has just harvested from a field along Turtle Creek Road just west of state Route 29 on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Buehler said the harvest this year in the McCartyville area has been pretty good and above average. He also said the quality of the corn has also been high.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News