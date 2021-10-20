Fire damages house

Firefighters from Minster, Fort Loramie, New Bremen, St. Marys Township and Van Buren Township finish-up putting out a house fire at 03601 East Shelby Road, Minster. The fire occurred on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 20. A barn at the residence was on fire over the weekend.
